Roanoke gunfire: Two dead in overnight shootings

| By

Two people are dead and third is hospitalized after gunfire erupted overnight in northwest Roanoke. Police say officers on patrol heard gunshots coming from the area of 11th and Orange, and while responding, they came across a car in the 800-block of Orange with the three victims inside. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and one of the two men taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital died there. No names have been released, and at last word, police have not made any arrests.

NEWS RELEASE: On July 17, 2019 shortly before 2:00 am, Roanoke Police were patrolling the area of Patterson Avenue SW when they heard several shots fired from a location nearby. Officers proceeded to the area where they believed the shots originated. As officers were in the area of Orange Avenue and 11th Street NW, they observed a vehicle driving east on Orange Avenue. The vehicle stopped in the 800 Block Orange Avenue NW. Inside the vehicle, officers located three individuals who needed medical assistance due to gunshot wounds. An adult female was pronounced deceased on scene, and two adult males were transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS. One of the men was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The identities of the victims are being withheld until proper notifications are made. No arrest have been made regarding this incident at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Please reference case number 19-074706. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.