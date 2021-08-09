State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Christiansburg

The incident began with a 911 call to a residence in the 500 block of Gold Drive just before 11 p.m. Saturday for a report of a domestic disturbance. The Christiansburg Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office both dispatched personnel to respond to the scene.

The Christiansburg Officers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies entered the residence and encountered a male subject in a back bedroom holding a female at knife point. Both the officer and deputy worked to negotiate with the 38-year-old male subject to surrender his knife and safely release the 41-year-old female. The male refused to cooperate. When the man began attacking the woman, a Sheriff’s Deputy fired and struck the male.

The male subject was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he is still being treated for serious injuries.

The woman was transported to LewisGale Montgomery Hospital in Blacksburg for treatment of serious injuries sustained from being cut by the male subject..

A 16-year-old female at the residence was not injured during the incident. No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

At the request of the Town of Christiansburg Police Chief, state police responded to the scene and is conducting the investigation into both the domestic assault of the woman and the officer-involved shooting. Charges are still pending at this stage of the ongoing criminal investigation.