Help available locally for renters facing eviction

| By

Renters facing eviction from their living spaces due to the impact of COVID-19 – like job loss – have a reprieve until October 3rd thanks to the Biden Administration. But there is help available locally, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

Here’s a link to the Blue Ridge Continuum of Care website:

https://www.endhomelessnessblueridge.org/