VT AD has contract extended

| By

Virginia Tech said today the contract of director of athletics Whit Babcock has been extended five years through June 2029. Babcock was originally appointed to that post in January 2014. A news release notes that, “During the 2020-21 academic year Babcock helped guide Tech Athletics through one of the most turbulent times in the modern history of college athletics as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted lives, families and economies across the globe.”