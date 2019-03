State anti-insurance fraud program marks milestone

A state program created to find and prosecute insurance fraud is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Officials say like any effort to fight fraudsters, its is an ever-changing battle. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

One of the program’s goals is to help state residents identify and report insurance fraud. Click here for its website.