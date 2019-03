Roanoke schedules more public meetings on Comp Plan and “interwoven equity”

Another series of public meetings from Tuesday through April 3rd at Roanoke libraries are designed to receive input from “all” sectors of the city’s population, as it crafts an updated comprehensive plan with “interwoven equity.” WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

All meetings at city library branches: Gainsboro March 26, Raleigh Court March 28 (both 5-7); Belmont March 30 10-12, Melrose March 30 2-4, Main Library April 2 11:30-1:30, Williamson Road April 3 5-7