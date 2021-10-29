Virginia pollster says Fox poll may be an outlier but show sign of voter shift

| By

A new statewide poll from Fox News shows Republican Glenn Youngkin leading Democrat Terry McAuliffe by eight percentage points, 53-45%. All other recent polls have shown the governor’s race to be a dead heat, so the Fox News one is currently an outlier. At Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center Poll, Research Director Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo says different polls use different methods in determining who really are likely voters, but she doesn’t question any pollster’s intent to be accurate. She says the Fox poll was taken a few days more recently than the others, and voter shifts are certainly possible in that time, but an eight percent shift in that time would typically be unlikely. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for full Fox News poll results and methodology