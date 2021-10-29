Accident closes southbound I-81, creates extensive delays

NEWS RELEASE:

Traffic will be detoured off of I-81 southbound exit 296 onto Route 55 near Strasburg and onto Route 11. Traffic will rejoin I-81 southbound at exit 277 at Route 614 in Bowmans Crossing.

Motorists should expect extensive delays in this area. No reopening estimated time has been provided by crews on scene.

Motorists should note that Interstate 81 has various crash locations on-going along the corridor.

STAUNTON – A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 southbound at mile marker 281.5 has closed all southbound lanes. This location is in Shenandoah County near Edinburg and Woodstock. Another crash has also closed all southbound lanes at mile marker 292 near Toms Brook.