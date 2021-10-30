Early morning shooting on Loudon Ave. NW

(from Roanoke PD) On October 30, 2021 at approximately 12:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a disturbance in the area of 15th Street and Loudon Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male outside of a residence with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. The preliminary investigation indicates that this offense occurred outside of a residence in the 1400 block of Loudon Avenue NW.

It is believed at this time that the suspect and victim engaged in a verbal altercation that escalated into a shooting. The suspect was not located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. No further details are available. This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.