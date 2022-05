Starting Saturday, you must dial 10 digits for all local calls

Starting Saturday, 10-digit local dialing comes to the Roanoke region. The 540 area code is almost out of numbers, so a new area code — 826 — will be added to the same geographic region later this year. That’s why dialing all 10 digits for any calls will now become necessary. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: