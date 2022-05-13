John Deere heist in Boones Mill

Boones Mill, VA (May 13, 2022): On Tuesday, May 10th, 2022, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to James River Equipment, located at 76 Taylors Road in Boones Mill in reference to a report of stolen items. The stolen items include a John Deere X390 riding lawnmower, a John Deere Gator HPX613, a John Deere 620i Gator, and a John Deere 855D Gator.

The incident occurred between the hours of 6:00pm on Monday, May 9th and 7:00am on Tuesday, May 10th. Surveillance cameras captured the suspect vehicles (a Jeep Cherokee and a Chevrolet White Rollback) traveling north towards Roanoke County at approximately 1:50am on Tuesday, May 10th

