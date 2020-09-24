Star City Half Marathon also going virtual this November

Like most other footraces in the area the Star City Half Marathon and 10K scheduled for November is going virtual due to COVID-19 safety concerns. The 34th annual race can still be run virtually; those who have already registered can also defer to 20-21 or donate their entry fee to the non-profit Virginia Amateur Sports.

(news release) ROANOKE, VA – (September 24, 2020) – Due to the current climate with relation to COVID-19 and wanting to respect current safety guidelines and the health of all participants – the race committee has made the difficult decision to transition to a virtual event for 2020. The Star City Half Marathon is one of the longest standing running events in Roanoke, the 2020 race is the 34th annual.

The participants that are already registered for the race, will have four options for their registration (more details can be found on the race website):

Run the race in Roanoke on the official courses, anytime between November 1-29, and submit times online. Complete the race wherever, virtually, anytime between November 1-29, and submit times online. Defer registration to the 2021 Race. Donate registration fee to Virginia Amateur Sports – 501c(3)

We’re so excited to offer the chance to run on an official course no matter which distance is chosen. While race day will look different this fall, we still want to provide a unique and fun experience! Run the Star City Half Marathon or 10k in Roanoke, the official race course or virtually anytime from November 1 – November 29. Discounts are available to participants that register through one of our 10 race ambassadors – they are very active on social media!

All participants that remained registered or register after this announcement will receive their Blue SWAG packet mailed to them prior to the end of November. The packet this year will include: Long sleeve unisex race shirt with new race logo, newly designed finisher medal, race bib, race distance specific star city decal, custom barricade tape to create your own pop up finish line. In hopes to showcase the Roanoke City area further, organizers are offering all registered participants a $10 gift card to Downtown Roanoke merchants. The first 350 participants to register (and remain registered for the 2020 race) will receive a $10 Gift Certificate to Dick’s Sporting Goods in the SWAG packet, as well.

We are excited to offer overall awards for both races, as well as prizes for the Best “Course” Picture – photo taken while competing the race (more information on the website) and the Best Finishline Photo – using the tape included in the swag packet. Details on awards can be found on our website. Visit www.commonwealthgames.org/starcity for more information.