No early voting today in Roanoke; Registrar’s office loses power

NEWS RELEASE: The City Registrar’s Office wants citizens to know that it has temporarily lost electrical power in its early voting building today, Sept. 24, 2020. As a result, citizens will not be able to do early voting at the Registrar’s Office today. AEP has been made aware of the situation and will work to restore power as soon as possible.