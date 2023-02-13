Some homeowners unhappy with Glo Fiber installers digging into their lawns

| By

Residents in many newer Roanoke Valley neighborhoods have been surprised in recent months to find broadband internet installation crews digging into their front yards or causing other damage to their lawns. Glo Fiber contractors must sometimes install new fiber optic cables in neighborhoods where the utilities are underground, and they are generally permitted to do so on your property anywhere within 10 feet of the roadway. Roanoke County has heard from some residents who aren’t happy with the end result, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

We have contacted Glo Fiber seeking their perspective.