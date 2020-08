Social distancing at the beach: some SML visitors are turned away

| By

Officials at Smith Mountain Lake State Park say the visitors this summer have uniformly been on their best behavior when it comes to social distancing. Park Manager Brian Heft says park the visitor count for the summer is about 14% higher than last year, and even though it may be an outdoor destination, there are social distancing regulations that still apply — and on a few occasions, they have had to turn aside visitors planning to hit the beach. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

08-13 SML Crowds Wrap-WEB