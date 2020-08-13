Accident blocks southbound 81 between Roanoke Valley and Christiansburg

| By

There are major delays this morning on Interstate 81 between the Roanoke Valley and Christiansburg. VDOT reports an accident has all southbound lanes blocked near milemarker 125, and as a result, southbound traffic is being detoured off the roadway at the Elliston exit at milemarker 128. That means lengthy delays before getting off and slow going over to US 11/460, then up the mountain back to the interstate at exit 118. Meantime, a second southbound accident involving a tractor trailer is creating delays in the Buchanan area. VDOT reports traffic is getting by in one lane at milemarker 159.5.

FROM VDOT: On I-81 at mile marker 125.6 in the County of Montgomery, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. The South left shoulder, left lane, center lane, and right lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 1.5 miles. Traffic is being detoured at Exit 128

On I-81 at mile marker 159.5 in the County of Botetourt, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. The South left shoulder, right lane, and right shoulder are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 2.0 miles.