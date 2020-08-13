Accident blocks southbound 81 between Roanoke Valley and Christiansburg

Published August 13, 2020 | By Evan Jones

There are major delays this morning on Interstate 81 between the Roanoke Valley and Christiansburg. VDOT reports an accident has all southbound lanes blocked near milemarker 125, and as a result, southbound traffic is being detoured off the roadway at the Elliston exit at milemarker 128. That means lengthy delays before getting off and slow going over to US 11/460, then up the mountain back to the interstate at exit 118. Meantime, a second southbound accident involving a tractor trailer is creating delays in the Buchanan area. VDOT reports traffic is getting by in one lane at milemarker 159.5.

FROM VDOT: On I-81 at mile marker 125.6 in the County of Montgomery, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. The South left shoulder, left lane, center lane, and right lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 1.5 miles. Traffic is being detoured at Exit 128

On I-81 at mile marker 159.5 in the County of Botetourt, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. The South left shoulder, right lane, and right shoulder are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 2.0 miles.

