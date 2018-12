Snowfall forces cancellation of popular annual live nativity

One of the area’s more popular annual live nativities is cancelled this year — another result of last weekend’s big snowstorm. The Penn Forest Christian Church is perhaps best-known for the camels among the scenes depicting in live form the gospel accounts of Christ’s birth. Each of those scenes requires a lot of setup, and there is simply too much snow now to permit it. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

