Smoke alarms credited with helping four escape house fire

Roanoke fire officials credit smoke alarms with helping four people – and their two pets – safety escape an overnight house fire. Crews were called around 130 a.m. to the home along the 2400 block of Grandin Road. Officials say it was an electrical fire, with damage estimated at $12,000. No one was hurt.

