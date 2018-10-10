UPDATE: Undermined roadway closes one lane of US 220 near Boones Mill

UPDATE: Several callers tell us that land under the southbound roadway has eroded, making the left lane unstable. Witnesses see multiple heavy trucks at the scene, but there is no word how long repair work might take.

FROM VDOT: The left lane of southbound Route 220 is closed due to a slope failure in the median just south of the Franklin County line. The lane closure begins approximately one mile prior to the Roanoke County and Franklin County line and just north of the intersection with Route 613 (Naff Road). Drivers should prepare for travel delays and plan accordingly. Message boards are in place to alert motorists of the closure. Virginia Department of Transportation crews are currently investigating to determine what repairs need to be made. The lane will remain closed until further notice.For updates on this lane closure, visit www.511Virginia.org.