Roanoke firefighters battle industrial fire

Roanoke firefighters were called out late this morning to battle flames at an industrial building near the former Wasena Ice House in the Wasena Park area. A second alarm was sounded for more personnel and equipment to the 1300-block of 8th Street SW. Roanoke Fire-EMS Spokesperson Tiffany Bradbury:

At last word, the cause and a damage estimate remain under investigation.