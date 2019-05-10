Six arrested after series of Vinton-area thefts from vehicles

From Vinton Police: – On the morning of 5/10/2019 at 0551 hrs., the Vinton Police responded to a report of suspicious activity in the area of McDonald’s Restaurant at 809 Hardy Rd. A male and female were reportedly “pushing a shopping cart” and “pulling on car door handles.” The male and female were located and stolen items were found to be in their possession. Other suspected stolen items were found hidden in close proximity to the suspects. It appears all of the stolen property was taken from parked automobiles in the area. The recovered items range from power tools to knives and other household items. Further investigation led officers to a residence in the Town of Vinton where four more persons were arrested on various charges. An arrest summary follows:

Brandon Lee Vicars (Roanoke VA, age 30) has been charged with misdemeanor larceny and felony possession of a controlled substance.

April Michelle Perdue (Vinton VA, age 32) has been charged with felony larceny and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Tara Shantel Robertson (Vinton VA, age 46) was arrested on a Capias from Bedford County.

Candi Marie Bryant (Roanoke VA, age 26) was arrested on a Capias from Carroll County.

Christina Jane Barnette (Lynchburg VA, age 22) has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

David Patrick Holt (Vinton VA, age 45) has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

The Vinton Police Department encourages citizens to contact the department if they believe items may have been stolen from their vehicle during the overnight hours of May 10, 2019. Once properly identified, officers will make arrangements to return the property.

The investigation remains active, and no further information can be released at this time.