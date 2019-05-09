Watch: Video shows theft of construction trailer

| By

Roanoke County Police hope home surveillance video will help them solve two separate construction trailer thefts this week on the same neighborhood block. Police say both occurred in the Mason’s Crest subdivision just off Merriman Road near the Blue Ridge Parkway.

News release: On May 6 & 7, 2019 the Roanoke County Police Department was called to investigate two separate construction trailer thefts in the 7000 block of Linn Cove Ct in Roanoke County. On one particular incident there was video obtained from a citizen of the theft occurring. Any help from the public identifying the vehicle owner and the suspect in the surveillance video is greatly appreciated. If you recognize this suspect or have knowledge of the vehicle, please call Detective Finney at 540-777-5269.