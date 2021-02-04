Single Virginia COVID vaccination signup site likely 2 weeks away

The person leading Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution program says it will be another two weeks or so before Virginia is able to establish a single on-line site and telephone system to register for and schedule vaccinations. It means that for the time being, anyone wishing to sign up with CVS pharmacies, which begin administering vaccines February 11, must do so with CVS in addition to the Virginia Department of Health sites. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Dr. Danny Avula joined the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News live to discuss this and other vaccination-related matters. Here is the full conversation:

