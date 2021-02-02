CVS to begin administering COVID vaccines in region next week

CVS pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines next week at 28 locations across Virginia, including Roanoke, Blacksburg, Bedford, Lynchburg and Martinsville. Sign-ups will be possible starting next Tuesday at the CVS web site and app or by phone, and the vaccinations will begin two days later. The drug chain says it is initially being allotted 26,000 doses statewide, and the vaccines will be administered only to those in eligible groups.

Click here for the signup page that is scheduled to open to Virginians February 9.

CVS Health will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 11 at 28 CVS Pharmacy locations across Virginia.

For CVS Pharmacy locations that will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on February 11, appointments will become available for booking as early as February 9 as stores receive shipments of vaccine.