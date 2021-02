Bill advances to reduce bail requirement for many defendants

| By

A bill is advancing in Richmond that would reduce the legal obstacles for many defendants seeking release on bail. Right now under Virginia law, defendants facing a variety of charges — mainly violent crimes and repeat offenders — are presumed unworthy of bail unless they can demonstrate otherwise. The bill under consideration would eliminate that presumption, although judges and magistrates would still have discretion to deny. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: