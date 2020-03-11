UPDATE: Police respond to gunshot report outside Tanglewood Kroger

UPDATE: Roanoke County Police say officers were called out around 1:40 pm to the Tanglewood Kroger parking lot for a report of a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials say” detectives are on scene now beginning their investigation.”

PREVIOUS: Several callers tell WFIR there is a “significant police presence” in the Tanglewood Mall area of southwest Roanoke County. County 911 officials confirm there is an “incident” at or near the Kroger there there that officers have responded to, but they are still trying to learn more about its specific nature. We have reached out to the county’s public information officer and to Kroger for more information.