One more presumptive coronavirus case in Virginia

State health officials say there are now nine presumptive coronavirus cases in Virginia — that is up one from yesterday. None of them are in our area. Governor Northam said this morning that Virginia is not yet ready to declare a State of Emergency, but he is prepared to do so if needed:

Health officials say while Virginia continues to have a limited number of COVID-19 test kits, there are more on hand now than was the case yesterday. And they say for now at least, the flu risk remains much greater to state residents that Coronavirus.