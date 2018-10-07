“Significant delays” likely on US 220 between Boones Mill and Clearbrook

From VDOT: As part of the ongoing construction to replace the bridge over Back Creek on Route 220, an extended lane closure has been scheduled for this coming week. The bridge is near the intersection of Route 657 (Crowell Gap Road and Winter Drive). Beginning Monday, October 8 at 9 a.m., the right northbound lane of Route 220 and the crossover at Crowell Gap Road will be closed until Wednesday, October 10 at 5 p.m. to pave a segment of the roadway that will connect to the new bridge.

Drivers traveling on Route 220 northbound into Roanoke should expect significant delays on Route 220 during this time and are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly. The bridge replacement is expected to be complete in spring 2020.