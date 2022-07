One more week to catch Showtimers’ production of Godspell

Showtimers will soon be closing out its run of Godspell, but fans still have some time to catch it before it goes. John-Michael Tebelak’s musical hit from the 70’s will be finishing up its run this week, under director Jessie McKeon. She says that the story, though religious in nature, has something for everyone. More from WFIR’s Emma Thomas:

Click here to purchase tickets or learn more about the show