All students at six Roanoke County schools will get free school meals

For the first time, all students at six Roanoke County public schools will receive free school meals, regardless of their families’ income. The schools are Burlington, Horn, Masons Cove, Mount Pleasant, Mountain View and Cundiff. The schools meet federal economically disadvantaged status requirements. County schools spokesperson Chuck Lionberger:

For all other Roanoke County schools, it’s back to pre-COVID school meal programs, where free meal eligibility is based on a family’s income. Parents wishing to apply should fill out an application on the school system’s web site.

NEWS RELEASE: ROANOKE – Students attending Title I schools in Roanoke County will receive free school meals this year as part of the federal Community Eligibility Provision meal program. These six schools met the requirements based on the school’s economically disadvantaged status.

Burlington Elementary School

Herman L. Horn Elementary School

Masons Cove Elementary School

Mount Pleasant Elementary School

Mountain View Elementary School

W.E. Cundiff Elementary School

Parents with children attending these schools do not need to apply for free meals.

All other schools will resume the regular school meals program. Daily lunch for students will be $3.00 and breakfast will be $1.50. Milk will cost $0.50.

Parents wanting to apply for free meals should submit an application online athttps://family.titank12.com/application/new?identifier=9XRGHE. A link to this page is available on the Roanoke County Public Schools website atwww.rcps.us under “Quick Links.”

The final state budget provided funding to eliminate reduced co-pays for students eligible for reduced-price meals. Therefore, both free and reduced students will receive free meals.

Roanoke County Public Schools has transitioned to a new online meal payment system called Titan. Any school lunch funds that remained in previous accounts through MySchoolBucks have been rolled into Titan. Parents can create their online school payment accounts by going online tohttps://family.titank12.com.

School lunch menus are available online athttps://family.titank12.com. Parents can print monthly menus from this site.