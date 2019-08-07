Shots fired into car; Roanoke police arrest 3

NEWS RELEASE: On August 7, 2019 just after 2:00 am, a Roanoke Police officer was in the area of Massachusetts Avenue NW when several shots were heard in the immediate area. The officer radioed for other units to respond, then began heading towards where he believed the shots originated. Officers located several people outside a residence in the 2800 block of Clifton Street NW. Preliminary investigation shows two individuals from the home on Clifton fired shots into an occupied car that was on the street in front of the home. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Roanoke Police arrested three individuals regarding this incident: Deandra Simon, 31 of Roanoke, was charged with Discharging Firearm in City Limits, Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. Eric Simon, 31 of Roanoke, was charged with Possession of a Concealed Firearm, Discharging Firearm in City Limits, Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. Joshua Carson, 27 of Roanoke, was charged with Possession of a Concealed Weapon.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.