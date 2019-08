LewisGale unveils new telepad

LewisGale Medical Center in Salem opened its new rooftop helipad yesterday. The hospital has had a helipad on ground since 1972. On average 15 to 20 LewisGale patients are transported via helicopter each month. CEO and President Lance Jones tells WDBJ-7 the new rooftop landing area will help get patients into emergency treatment quicker:

