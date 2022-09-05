Shooting victim doesn’t cooperate with police

A man was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries yesterday after being found shot on the porch of a home in the 600-block of Harrison Avenue in Northwest Roanoke. Authorities say the man was “less-than cooperative” and yelled obscenities at them when they arrived, not even wanting to share his name.

From the Roanoke City Police Department — On September 4, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound outside of a residence in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Further details about this incident are limited due to the victim’s lack of cooperation. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time regarding this investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.