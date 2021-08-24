Shooting on Williamson Road today

On August 24, 2021 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3500 block of Williamson Road NW. Officers located an adult male in the parking lot of a business in the area with what appeared to be serious injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred in the 3100 block of Williamson Road NW. It appears that the male victim self transported to

the 3500 block of Williamson Road NW before officers arrived on scene. No suspects were located and no arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.