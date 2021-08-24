Chili’s, Popeye’s coming to Tanglewood Mall property

Two additional new restaurants to be built on outparcels at Tanglewood, the 800,000 SF mixed use center that sits at what is known as the gateway to Roanoke County. Chili’s and Popeyes will construct new facilities along the Electric Road/Route 419corridor near Staples and T.J.Maxx. Chili’s Grill and Bar is an American casual dining restaurant chain that is new to the Roanoke market. Originating in 1975, the restaurant chain is known for their family friendly casual dining experience with a broad array of American and Tex-Mex menu selections. Popeyes is an American multinational chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants that was founded in 1972 and offers more than 40 years of history and culinary tradition, with over 2,600 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world.John Abernathy, President of Blackwater Resources explains, “We are excited to welcome Chili’s and Popeyes to Tanglewood. This continues the growth momentum underway, and is another great story in the ongoing redevelopment of Tanglewood.” “Bringing Chili’s to the Roanoke market fulfills a long-desired community interest in attracting this restaurant to the Tanglewood footprint, said Jill Loope, Director of Economic Development. The addition of Popeyes also adds to the diversity of dining experiences, that includes a total of seven new restaurants.