Shooting in NW Roanoke today

On June 23, 2022 at approximately 5:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound near the intersection of Dupree Street NW and Blaney Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Details about what led to the shooting are limited. At this time, no arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation. Details about what led to the shooting are limited at this time. No arrests have been made regarding this incident.