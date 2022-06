Long time VVBR executive excited about her new challenge

The local marketing and growth consultant group Eddy Alexander has just hired Catherine Fox as their new Senior Tourism and Destination Development Advisor. Fox is the former Vice President of Destination Development at Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge. She says her new company has a varied client base. At VVBR Fox worked to increase tourism and media coverage of the valley, and helped organize the recent Ironman competition.