Sheriff’s K-9 gets protective ballistic vest

A member of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office now has a bullet and stab-protective vest, only this one is a little different from the others — it is designed for dogs. Vested Interest in K9’s is a non-profit that provides ballistic vests to police dogs across the country. Donald and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Illinois recently made a contribution to help fund some vests to dogs that include Sasha, a two-year-old German Shepherd serving Franklin County. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones;

