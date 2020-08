Time again to “Load the Bus for Kids” this week

| By

Roanoke County is once again teaming up with Roanoke City and Salem to “Load the Bus for Kids,” collecting donated school supplies for children in need. Backpacks, notebooks, binders and pencils are among the many items requested. School supply donations can be dropped off now through this Sunday at Roanoke Valley Wal-Mart stores. This weekend is also the annual tax-free weekend for many back-to-school related items. Chuck Lionberger is with Roanoke County Public Schools:

