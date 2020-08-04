UVA delays on campus move-in and courses opening date

The University of Virginia will delay undergraduate in-person instruction and residence hall move-in dates by two weeks, in response to an uptick in local and national coronavirus cases. Undergraduate courses will still begin Aug. 25, but all online. In-person instruction will now begin September 8th and students will be able to move into residence halls several days before. Graduate and professional programs will start as previously planned.

(more from UVA news release) A more complete move-in schedule will be released at a later date, and University leaders also urged students who plan to live off-Grounds to delay their return until in-person courses resume. Although undergraduate residence halls will not be open, some students with extenuating circumstances may need to return to Grounds as originally planned, and the University will work to accommodate these students with alternate housing arrangements over the course of the two-week delay. International students who plan to attend the University in person this semester should plan to arrive in the United States by Aug. 25 in order to comply with quarantine and immigration requirements.