Sheriff: Court order for tree-sitters to leave will be enforced if needed

Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Pardin says his office will enforce a recent court order, if necessary, directing tree-sitters protesting construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline to leave. Pardin says in a statement he is hopeful the tree-sitters will leave on their own, but he will ensure the court order is enforced in what he called “due time”. A judge had ordered them to do so by last Monday, and today, he held them in contempt and started fining them $500 a day.

“Last week the Montgomery County Circuit Court issued a temporary injunction ordering three persons to vacate trees located on Yellow Finch Lane, by Monday. Some of the individuals who were not in the trees chose to do the right thing and leave. Today, Circuit Court Judge Turk found the tree-sitters in contempt of court and are being fined $500 a day for each day they remain in the trees.We have been and continue to plan and coordinate, to ensure we have all the necessary resources available, so the situation can be resolved quickly and in a safe manner for all parties involved. It was our hope the tree-sitters would choose to leave on their own to avoid unnecessary confrontations. However, we will ensure the court order is enforced in due time.”