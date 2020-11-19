Woman’s remains identified after found in crashed vehicle near home

| By

HENRY COUNTY SHERIFF NEWS RELEASE: On November 8, 2020, at approximately 12:20 pm, a silver Toyota Solara sought in connection with the missing person investigation of Jeneen Lavita Valentine, 58, of Chestnut Knob Road, Ridgeway, VA, was discovered over a steep embankment in the 2900 block of Chestnut Knob Road, Ridgeway, VA. Human Remains were located inside of the vehicle.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke, Virginia, has positively identified the remains as being Jeneen Lavita Valentine through the use of DNA analysis. The preliminary autopsy results showed no apparent signs of foul play or homicide. The completed autopsy report will be pending additional testing.

The vehicle crash remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police.