State of Roanoke County Schools highlights resiliency – and need for more funding

Via a video presentation this morning, Roanoke County School Board Chairman Mike Wray delivered the State of the Schools Address. Wray says 6 public schools in Roanoke County haven’t seen significant upgrades for more than 40 years. He says the School Board is working to address infrastructure issues with the Board of Supervisors – but that more state funding is needed as well. The Cave Spring district supervisor praised the school system for its resiliency during the pandemic- but also sounded this warning note:

