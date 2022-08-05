Shelter offers thanks for rescue beagle toy donations

More than 90 beagles rescued from a former Virginia breeding facility will soon begin new lives in Roanoke Valley homes; 30 more are expected to arrive by Friday evening. The shelter coordinating their care and coming adoptions says the region has been very helpful in making it possible. It starts with the financial contributions that help Angels of Assisi provide needed medical care. But Executive Director Lisa O’Neill says there has been another important set of donations: toys for dogs that have never before seen one in their lifetimes. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: