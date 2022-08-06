Roanoke shelters full, hold adoption event to save animal lives

NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke, VA – Today, Saturday, August 6th Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection will hold an adoption event. Both organizations are overflowing with adoptable dogs and have no space to take in more animals.

The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection is required to house all stray animals from Botetourt County, Roanoke County, Roanoke City, and the Town of Vinton. Because of this, they are often faced with heartwrenching decisions to make space for stray animals. All local shelters and rescues are at capacity, so the RCACP hopes they can avoid these heartwrenching decisions by finding these dogs loving homes.

The event will feature discounted adoption fees. Both organizations will be approving applications on the spot, meaning that you could go home with your new family member today!

The Adoption Event will be held at the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, located at 1510 Baldwin Ave NE, Roanoke, from 1 pm-5 pm today, Saturday, August 6th. Both Angels of Assisi and RCACP hope you stop by to meet some incredible dogs; you may even find a new family member. The organizations ask that the community come together to help find loving homes for these amazing animals.

Note: While Angels of Assisi is a no-kill facility, freeing up kennel space allows the organization to pull directly from the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection. Any adoptions will help save lives.