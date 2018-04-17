Shawn Hunter on Roanoke City Council run

When Shawn Hunter stepped down as President of the Peacemakers citizen’s group in northwest Roanoke to run for City Council, the person chosen to succeed him may have raised some eyebrows. Dennis Muhammad has a long-time connection to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has made controversial statements over the years on different ethnic groups and religions. Speaking live in-studio this morning Hunter addressed the concerns some might have about the future of the Peacemakers. Dennis Muhammad was on a security detail with Louis Farrakhan for almost 4 decades.

Hear the full length in-studio conversation with Shawn Hunter about his run for City Council below:

Shawn Hunter-Council run