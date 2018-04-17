New LGBTQ nonprofit seeks inclusion for all Roanoke

A new non-profit organization was launched this week with the goal of promoting inclusivity and serving the LGBTQ+ community of Southwest Virginia. WFIR’s Lillian Boyd has more on what Star City Virginia Pride plans on getting done this year.

The nonprofit functions to serve its members and LGBTQ community through leadership development, education, and community events. SCVP announced its first short term quartly goal this week: that’s to fill the pantry and community supply closet the Drop In Center. Brandelin Stanfill is the vice president of public relations:

“In the LGBTQ community, we ask for inclusion. We want there to be a diverse acceptance of us.”

The Drop-In Center provides HIV testing, prevention counseling, and support for those living with HIV/AIDS. Collections will be made from now until June 15th, drop off locations are listed at starcityvapride.com.