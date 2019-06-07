UPDATE: 12-mile backup on Interstate 81

UPDATE: The Virginia 511 web site reports all lanes are now open, but VDOT cameras show southbound backups now extend 12 miles, beginning before milemarker 207.

NEWS RELEASE: State Police are on the scene of several crashes at the 196 southbound mile marker on Interstate 81. The first crash occurred at 8:24 a.m. and two other crashes occurred in quick succession after the first. There were a total of 10 vehicles involved. There were several non-life threatening involved and those injured were taken to Stonewall Jackson hospital in Lexington.

Interstate 81 is blocked at this time and there will be one lane open shortly. There were three tractor trailers involved, and there were no hazmat issues. The crash remains under investigation.