Local brewery gets in on the spiked seltzer craze

The popularity of spiked seltzers like White Claw or Truly is spreading to local craft breweries. The beverages are especially popular when the weather is warm. Which is why Twin Creeks Brewing Company in Vinton is releasing a spiked craft seltzer of their own today just in time for summer. WFIR’s Ian Price has more:

