Separate accidents create backups both ways on same stretch of I-81

UPDATE: As of 5:00 pm, VDOT reports eight miles of northbound backups through the Roanoke Valley from Wildwood Road to Hollins, and three miles of southbound delays in the Cloverdale area.

PREVIOUS: Accidents are creating Friday afternoon delays in both directions on Interstate 81 between I-581 and Cloverdale. On the northbound side, the accident is at Milemarker 145 before you reach the Hollins exist. VDOT reports on lane is closed, and its cameras should very slow northbound going.

There is a similar story on the southbound side between the Cloverdale and Hollins exits, the result of an accident at milemarker 149. We can see the backups in that direction beginning before you get to Cloverdale.